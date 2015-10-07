5 Most Haunted Apartment Buildings in New York

One of NYC’s most famous buildings is also one of its most haunted. This historic building located on the corner of Central Park West and 72nd Street dates back to 1880. The sightings started in the 1960s, when construction workers witnessed an apparition of a man’s body with a young boy’s face, and continue today as residents claim to have seen a little girl, dressed in period clothing, greeting them with a smile and a wave. The Dakota is most notorious for being the murder site of Beatles’ icon John Lennon. Yet, his spirit lives on at the Dakota—Yoko Ono is even reported to have seen John’s ghost playing the piano at their apartment.