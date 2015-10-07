5 Most Haunted Apartment Buildings in New York

With Halloween just a few weeks away, we’re already sick of the haunted hayrides and corn mazes. We’re ready for more serious spooky locations. Fortunately for New Yorkers, newyork.com dove into the city’s past and found the most haunted apartment buildings in the five boroughs. It might be tough to stop by and go ghost hunting, though. If the spirits don’t get you, the wealthy residents probably will. Haunted real estate doesn’t come cheap around here.
Advertisement
Advertisement
4 of 5 © TK, Historic American Buildings Survey—HABS/Library of Congress, Shinya Suzuki/Flickr CC
The Octagon
Advertisement