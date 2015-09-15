5 More Classic Bourbon Drinks You Need to Know

There are countless bourbon cocktails in the world and more are being made everyday. But how well do you know your classics?

Sure, you know how to make an Old Fashioned and a Manhattan with your eyes closed. A Whiskey Sour is probably child’s play at this point, and let’s not mention how you found the perfect ratio of soda to whiskey for your bourbon and soda. Now that you’ve mastered those popular brown-spirit drinks, it’s time to expand your repertoire with some new classics. These five cocktails will make sure you don’t have a minute of boredom with America’s favorite spirit—bourbon.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.