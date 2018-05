This is a biggie. Tons of kids have a glass of milk before bed and although the jury is still out on whether it’s good for your bones, there is no doubt that it’s bad for your teeth. There are several sugars in milk that you don’t even think about, and a quick brush of the teeth isn’t gonna get rid of those. The thicker the drink, the more it coats your teeth and the worse it is for you. It might just be better to eat a piece of cheese if you crave dairy before bed.