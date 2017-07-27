5 Great Cocktails for Every Style of Gin Out There

For a long time, the gin section at the local liquor store was easy to navigate: Tanqueray, Beefeater, Seagram’s and a few bottom-shelf options that made a pretty okay Gin and Tonic.

Now the options are nearly endless. The resurgence in older styles of gin over the past few years has multiplied the available styles and brands. All these new bottles beg the question: What do you do with them?

Beyond Gin and Tonics, the waters get a bit murky. Can you use Old Tom in stalwart classics like the Martini? What’s the proper application of barrel-aged gins in cocktails? Each style, while still containing that refreshing juniper flavor, has a unique blend of botanicals and varying dryness. A good cocktail should reflect that individuality.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.