5 of the Funniest Food Moments From 'Full House'

After almost a year of rumors and speculation that the entire thing was some sort of long con April Fools' Day prank, John Stamos announced last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that a Full House spinoff is coming to Netflix with most of the old cast. It will be called Fuller House, because apparently Netflix fired their show-naming department sometime last year, and will feature D.J., Stephanie and Kimmy Gibbler living together under one roof with D.J.’s three kids.

So, let’s celebrate by basking in some laugh-track-fueled nostalgia for a few minutes with some of the best moments from the Tanners' kitchen.

Breakfast in a Hurry

Who knew that Michelle was such a budding foodie?

Danny Comes Home Late for Dinner

This is why no one should show up late for dinner in the Tanner household.

The Pregnancy Dinner

Baby shrimp, baby corn and baby back ribs? Becky was good at many things; menu planning was not one of them.

The Cereal Bowl

If only this kitchen setup was around for Uncle Jesse he wouldn't have had so many issues.

Snack Time

The girls could help in the kitchen a little. How rude.

