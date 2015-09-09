5 of the Funniest Food Moments From 'Full House'

After almost a year of rumors and speculation that the entire thing was some sort of long con April Fools' Day prank, John Stamos announced last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that a Full House spinoff is coming to Netflix with most of the old cast. It will be called Fuller House, because apparently Netflix fired their show-naming department sometime last year, and will feature D.J., Stephanie and Kimmy Gibbler living together under one roof with D.J.’s three kids.

So, let’s celebrate by basking in some laugh-track-fueled nostalgia for a few minutes with some of the best moments from the Tanners' kitchen.