As social media predicted and as Bloomberg now reports, McDonald's hip new Hamburglar makeover has done nothing to endear a hungry public to the Big Mac. The beef-thieving mascot is yet another casualty of corporate America overthinking how to reach the hard-to-define Millennial generation.

So as a public service to others in the fast food industry, let's nip some potentially ill-fated trending topic ad campaigns in the bud before another creepy dude in a mask happens again.