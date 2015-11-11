5 Essential Cocktails for November Parties

It’s November already? Where has the year gone?

If you’re still recovering from your Halloween exploits, not to worry: You still have a couple weeks until the big turkey dinner. But with the threat of family visits, anticipation of Black Friday shopping and the fear of drying out that big bird, don’t you think you need a drink now?

Of course you do.

Start your holiday season a little early with these autumnal cocktails. Whether you’re snuggling up on the couch or clinking glasses at the table, these cocktails are just right for right now.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.

Holiday Sauce

Cranberries may be a side dish at the Thanksgiving table but they’re the star of this cocktail. Made with cranberry sauce and cranberry bitters, this Thanksgiving-style riff on the Sidecar is rich and sweet with a hint of tartness. A cinnamon-sugar rim and an orange twist completes this Cognac cocktail. If you didn’t know what to do with all your leftover cranberry sauce, now you do.

Get the recipe for Holiday Sauce.

Northern Spy

Applejack deserves to be on everyone’s fall spirit list and the Northern Spy cocktail showcases the season’s perfect spirit. The apple brandy is mixed with apple cider and apricot liqueur, rounded out with a bit of citrus juice and some sparkling wine because, well, when is bubbly ever a bad idea?

Get the recipe for the Northern Spy.

Après Turkey

It’s after dinner, the dishes are piling up, your belly is so full that it is collecting its own gravitational pull and everyone is awaiting their after-dinner cocktail. What do you make? Don’t worry, with four simple ingredients, you can blow all your dinner guests away. The aptly-named Après Turkey cocktail combines applejack, cinnamon, simple syrup and nutmeg into a drink that compliments all the best flavors of Thanksgiving. Served in a snifter (because you’re fancy), you can impress your guests without even getting up to grab ice.

Get the recipe for Après Turkey.

Modern English

Serving an English spirit around Thanksgiving may not be the most popular choice, but sometimes exceptions can be made. With pears, maple syrup, cinnamon and a touch of citrus, the Modern English is a delightful autumn cocktail. The botanical nature of gin melds surprisingly well with the sweetness of the maple syrup and the cinnamon brings a bit of spiciness to the entire concoction. This year, we might have to add gin to the list of all the things we’re thankful for.

Get the recipe for the Modern English.

Liberation Libation

You can’t get more fall than this. Maple syrup, cinnamon, sparkling apple cider and a Vermont-based vodka all play a role in this seasonal cocktail. Sweet and bubbly, this drink is perfect for those who enjoy a sweeter, less boozy drink to celebrate with. Have this cocktail as a precursor to the night or for an after-dinner sipper. You can’t lose.

Get the recipe for the Liberation Libation.

