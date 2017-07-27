5 Enlightening Ways to Help You Drink More Pisco

The South American grape-based brandy pisco lies at the center of a heated debate: Who invented it first?

Peru and Chile both claim to be the creators of pisco, and there’s evidence to support each side. The spirit has been produced and exported from both countries for hundreds of years and even serves as the national drink in both places. Peru and Chile may distill or age their pisco differently, but they can both agree that the potent brandy is worth celebrating, preferably in a classic Pisco Sour.

The original Sour’s a great starting point, but pisco’s eager for a little side action. Perhaps a friendly muddle with clementine and cilantro or a float of hibiscus syrup? Pisco’s on board, and you should be too.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.