5 Easy Steps to Becoming a Better Host

Food & Wine

If you're into this type of thing, there's hardly anything better than gathering friends and loved ones for an intimate dinner and drinks. But, not all of us are natural hosts—no, some of us need a little practice to perfect that very enviable art of effortless entertaining. From how much booze to buy for your guests to the entertaining essentials every host needs, we've rounded up five bookmark-worthy sources that will have you finally feeling confident enough to host that recurring supper club.

This piece originally appeared on MyDomaine.com.

1 of 5 Courtesy of MyDomaine

Build Your Hostess Kit

From gold flatware to elegant candlesticks and table linens, this easy checklist will ensure every foray into entertaining is a beautiful breeze.

Advertisement
2 of 5 © Amy Neunsinger / Courtesy of MyDomaine

Keep the Bar Stocked

There's no easier way to kill the mood of a party than by running out of alcohol before 10 o'clock. Check out this easy formula for calculating how much is just right.

3 of 5 © Melanie Acevedo / Courtesy of MyDomaine

Know the Rules

Whether you’ve invited family to stay over for the weekend or you’re hosting friends for cocktails, knowing these 12 faux-pas will help you make your guests feel right at home.

Advertisement
4 of 5 © Oddur Thorisson / Courtesy of MyDomaine

Get the Wine Right

Food52 and French food blogger and cookbook author Mimi Thorisson breaks down the five essential ways to enjoy Bordeaux wines.

Advertisement
5 of 5 © Matthew Land Studios / Courtesy of MyDomaine

Get Creative in Your Space

A small living space shouldn't mean you have to put your hosting aspirations on hold. Check out these genius tips for making it work no matter your square footage.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up