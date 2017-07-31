5 Delightful Spring Fizzes Perfect for Celebrating Mother’s Day

Did Mother’s Day catch you off guard again? Don’t panic. No need to show up on your mom’s doorstep empty-handed and ashamed.

The answer to your predicament? Bubbles—and lots of them. Your mom deserves a cocktail as effervescent as she is, and that’s where Fizzes come in. Energized by a splash of club soda or Champagne, these vibrant cocktails are last-minute lifesavers enhanced with everything from lavender to chocolate shavings. Time to live the motto: more fizz, more fun.

 

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.

Cucumber Fizz

Green as a freshly-mowed lawn, this pear vodka–based Fizz will make your mom want to bask in the sunshine on that lawn all day long. Muddled cucumber lends its grassy hue to the glass alongside St-Germain, lemon juice and a splash of club soda.

Get the recipe for the Cucumber Fizz.

Lavender Gin Fizz

Speaking of syrups, you can’t go wrong if you forage the garden for Mother’s Day inspiration. A few sprigs of lavender plucked from the backyard make a sprightly simple syrup that’s quite at home paired with gin, egg white and club soda.

Get the recipe for Lavender Gin Fizz.

Ramos Gin Fizz

Warning: You might experience severe arm fatigue while shaking up this famous Fizz. But your mom is worth it. Each element of this New Orleans classic is essential, from the egg whites and orange flower water to the heavy cream and seltzer. Only vigorous shaking ensures that the Ramos blends into delicate balance, capped with pure froth. If you do it right, you’ll do Mom proud.

Get the recipe for the Ramos Gin Fizz.

Passion Fruit Chocolate Fizz

Cocktails and chocolate? That’s a Mother’s Day slam dunk. Here’s what you need: One frosty coupe filled with passion fruit seeds, mandarin orange juice and chocolate bitters, topped with cold Champagne and generous chocolate shavings.

Get the recipe for Passion Fruit Chocolate Fizz.

Minted South Side Fizz

Is your mom a mint fanatic? You could serve her a traditional South Side, but the spring holiday calls for an extra-special touch. Make a batch of mint syrup with fresh mint leaves, vodka and sugar for stirring into a South Side, brought to life with an infusion of bubbles. The remaining syrup makes a gift-worthy sidekick to that cocktail tray.

Get the recipe for the Minted South Side Fizz.

