5 Cute Skirts Your Can Actually Bike In

While looking fashionable in the everyday has its own set of challenges, for those who love to commute to work on a bicycle face some legitimate concerns. You want to get where you are going but look good while you travel.  No one wants to see your skirt tangled in the spokes as you go flying down the street and you don’t need to show the world your business when your flowy skirt flips up with a gust of wind.  

Thankfully, we have found some great skirts which are fashionable, yet modest enough to keep everything well covered as you wheel down the road.

1 of 5 © anthropologie.com

Catalina Petite Skirt by WHIT Two

WHIT Two’s cute white skirt with applique florals in black creates the ideal mix of fun/work appropriate attire. And the skirt has pockets — perfect bonus for carrying your phone or Fresh tinted lip gloss.  $138.00, anthropologie.com

2 of 5 © Gap Inc.

GAP 1969 Chambray Skirt

This incredibly affordable and super flirty striped chambray skirt has an all-purpose look perfect for work and play.  Additionally, it hits at the knee keeping everything perfectly covered — and keeps us cool as we pedal.  $39.99, gap.com

3 of 5 © anthropologie.com

Pleated Ikat Skirt by Hutch

In a bright burst of coral, with the funky Ikat pattern is made from a heavier jacquard polyester-cotton blend which weighs down the skirt nicely for any Tour de France speeds. $148.00, anthropologie.com

4 of 5 Courtesy of net-a-porter.com

Alice + Olivia Stretch-Cotton Skirt

This parrot-printed knee-length skirt screams summer.  Cut to flatter all shapes and sizes, the wide pleats and structured lining creates a feminine shape and helps maintain your lady-like elegance on two wheels. $330, net-a-porter.com

5 of 5 © anthropologie.com

High Seas Skirt by Maeve

This gorgeous, striped navy skirt speaks of a total Audrey Hepburn-Roman Holiday moment.  Dream of Gregory Peck sweeping you along the Italian countryside while keeping your eye on the road. $128.00, anthropologie.com

