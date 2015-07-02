5 Creative Ways To Dress Up Your Walls

Whether you’ve lived in your home for 20 years or just moved in, you know that decorating is a never-ending process. (Add a bar cart here, maybe a macramé plant hanger there.)

But tackling a big, blank wall… That’s a doozy, even for the most savvy of Pinterest users. Here to inspire you to think outside the box are five unconventional ways to add texture, dimension and style to any room in your house.

This piece originally appeared on Purewow.com.

Add a Floor-to-Ceiling Gallery Wall

When most of us think of a gallery wall, we think of the space directly above the sofa or the wall adjacent to the staircase. Expand your horizons a bit with a corner gallery that starts at the floor. Anchor the setup with some larger pieces closer to the ground. A series of small photos an inch above the baseboard looks too cluttered.

Lean Your Pictures Against the Wall

Sometimes we get lazy. Here’s your excuse to embrace it. Instead of fussing with a hammer and nails, just lean framed artwork along a shelf or, heck, even on the floor. Your guests will feel as if they’ve stumbled into an artist’s studio.

Try Your Hand at Wallpaper Decals

Wallpaper is cool again, people. But for those not ready to fully commit to glue, there are wall stickers. And they’re absolutely gorgeous — like this huge watercolor magnolia that pairs perfectly with your existing white walls.

Think Beyond Framed Photos

At the Viceroy hotel in Santa Monica, California, designer Kelly Wearstler created a stunning installation by grouping china plates in various patterns and sizes. Want to attempt this yourself? First consider the size of your wall and utilize plates in a variety of scales. Think platters and dinner plates on a large wall; salad plates and saucers for a petite setting.

Paint Bricks White

Anytime you have brick walls that are keeping you from using the color scheme or design you want, paint them white. A word to the wise: Be wary of doing so if you live in an historical building (many people are against this and resale could be tough). But if your brick is just some contractor hogwash, say buh-bye.

For more ways to dress up your walls go to Purewow.com,

