Last summer, Bout Time was born after a group of guys, consuming large quantities of rosé, grew tired of beaches with “no glass” policies. Their poppy red cans started as an inside joke about the quest for “brosé”—and being able to shotgun a can of wine. Luckily, their vision came to life with an easy, straightforward profile that is 100 percent California Syrah with notes of fresh fruit like strawberry with a crisp finish. It’s only canned rosé for now, but look for a red and white to debut in the late fall or early winter. 4-pack, $19.99