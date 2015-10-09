5 Celebs You Want On Your Beer Pong Team

All hail Beer Pong, that noble game which, since frat parties of yore, has used tiny plastic balls and red plastic cups full of room temperature Natty Ice to separate boys from men, and girls from women.

The sinking of small spherical objects into slightly larger circular openings is nothing new (we’re talking B.C. old). Neither is indulging in a few cold ones during the spectating of sports. The genius of beer pong is that the sweet, sweet beer is the sport.

Beer pong is so popular that nearly everyone has a story about a cousin, best friend’s brother’s girlfriend or former guidance counselor making the most incredible shot, man. But what about playing with the rich and famous? What celebrities would you draft for your dream beer-pong team? These ones.

Mindy Kaling

When Letterman asked about similarities between her oft-drunk character on the show and Kaling’s real life, she explained that she had gone to a party school: Dartmouth. It’s worth watching the whole interview. Because she has the balance and control to deflect and guide Letterman’s increasingly ridiculous questioning, she’d obviously kill it on the table.

Bill Murray

Is he any good at beer pong? No one knows. Let’s call it a “hard maybe.”  Would it matter if he missed every shot? Not one bit.

What we do know is that Bill “Groundhog Day, Ghostbustin’-ass” Murray likes to crash a good party. From dancing to Lil' Jon at a random house party in South Carolina to karaoke-ing with total strangers in New York, the 65-year-old actor always makes the party memorable.

Will Forte

As both a former frat boy (Lambda Chi Alpha at UCLA) and former SNLer, it’s easy to picture Forte having put in some serious practice time on a beer-pong table. Plus, in the titular roll of The Last Man On Earth, we get to see Forte down beers, use the Declaration of Independence as a napkin, build a two-story Jenga game and, finally, create a human-sized Margarita in an inflatable pool.

Even in the depths of a depressing existential crisis, Forte seems like a fun drinking partner.

Amy Schumer

Schumer is known for her take-no-prisoners comedy, and for being transparent regarding her often hilarious drunken misadventures. Whether she’s stealing Jake Gyllenhall’s cake or competing in a bizarre but brilliant cooking show, Schumer seems to have a knack for finding the fun, weird heart in a night of drinking.

Zoe Kravitz

Thanks to Jimmy Fallon, we actually have documented proof of Zoe Kravitz’s beer-pong virtuosity.

Sure, it’s with barrel-sized Solo cups and basketball-sized ping pong balls, but you get the idea. Also on display in the clip: Kravitz is willing to play a little dirty, fake sneezing to throw off the late-night host. What more could you ask for?

