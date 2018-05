From child star to wild child to movie mogul to mom to wine-maker, the surprise twists in the career of actress Drew Barrymore seem to lead down a path of great success. And that includes making wine. She collaborated with winemaker Carmel Road on Barrymore Wines, her first foray into the market.

"I just love wine," Barrymore told The Huffington Post. "And it was the right thing to do for me to start with a pinot grigio because I think that's where my wine journey as a wine drinker started—was drinking Pinot Grigio with my girlfriends.”