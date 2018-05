Made by Bully Boy in Boston, this deep-red drink ($29 for 750 milliliter bottle at 35 percent ABV) is rum-infused with “oranges, fruits and botanicals,” and pays homage to the original Hub Punch recipe popularized in the 1800s, first prepared at the Hub Hotel in Thousand Island Park, N.Y., and later brought to Boston. It’s not a true bottled cocktail since it’s not really meant to quaff straight up. The producer recommends mixing one part Hub Punch to two parts ginger ale and two parts soda water.