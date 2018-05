Black Strap rum. Batavia Arrack. Amaro. Dark stout. Sounds like a burly brew that pirates might chug on the high seas. Its name? Black Bart. The bite of Batavia Arrack—a funky sugar- and rice-based Javanese spirit—meets bittersweet amaro and stout, both balanced by the richness of dark rum and Demerara syrup. Care to take it over the top? Set a scoop of vanilla ice cream bobbing on the surface. Get the recipe.

Image: onemartini.com