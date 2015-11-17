5 Better Food Pairs to Pick for $2

Today McDonald's announces the McPick 2 menu, and unofficially put the final nail in the Dollar Menu's coffin. With the McPick 2 menu, customers will only have to shell out $2 for a pair of items from a very short list: the McDouble and McChicken sandwiches, small fries, and the newly announced mozzarella sticks. The new choices will be available for a five-week run beginning January 4, 2016.

Many customers are sad to see their value-priced foods disappearing. Some may blame the $15 minimum wage movement, though I still question how any reasonable hamburger can turn a profit at a price point of one dollar. Fast food fans love a good deal, but once you break down the costs of beef, cheese, lettuce and buns, plus the labor to make, ship and assemble them into a sandwich, a buck seems like too much of a bargain. That said, there are plenty of food duets available at your local market or bodega that won't carry any of that post-drive-thru shame (or that post-drive-thru heartburn).