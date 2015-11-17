5 Better Food Pairs to Pick for $2

Today McDonald's announces the McPick 2 menu, and unofficially put the final nail in the Dollar Menu's coffin. With the McPick 2 menu, customers will only have to shell out $2 for a pair of items from a very short list: the McDouble and McChicken sandwiches, small fries, and the newly announced mozzarella sticks. The new choices will be available for a five-week run beginning January 4, 2016.

Many customers are sad to see their value-priced foods disappearing. Some may blame the $15 minimum wage movement, though I still question how any reasonable hamburger can turn a profit at a price point of one dollar. Fast food fans love a good deal, but once you break down the costs of beef, cheese, lettuce and buns, plus the labor to make, ship and assemble them into a sandwich, a buck seems like too much of a bargain. That said, there are plenty of food duets available at your local market or bodega that won't carry any of that post-drive-thru shame (or that post-drive-thru heartburn).

1. $2 Banana & Nutella

Going into a grocery store and buying a single banana is not as strange as it might seem. Street vendors and even pharmacies will have single unit fruit easily available. Combine that with a single pod of Nutella and you'll forget about heat-lamped mozzarella sticks.

2. $2 Fruit & Cheese Board

Once again, you'll be that weirdo buying a single piece of fruit, but that's okay. Pick up an apple, and then hit the dairy aisle for a single string cheese stick or a couple rectangles of cheddar or Colby jack and you're good to go. Depending on where you shop, there's a good chance you can also squeeze in a few slices of deli salami or a bag of cashews.

3. $2 Peanut Butter Sandwich

A bakery roll and a single pack of Justin's peanut or almond butter makes this an easy grab. If you snag a free grape jelly or honey packet from a coffee shop you can up the decadence. This one leaves a little spending room for adding an apple or banana as well. Go nuts.

4. $2 "Steak & Eggs" 

Pre-peeled hardboiled eggs are more and more available in deli sections of grocery stores and even gas stations. Grab a 2 pack and accompany that with a slice or two of beef jerky available in 7 Eleven bins everywhere. (Look, if you were going to go to McDonald's anyway, this is, at worst, a lateral move.)

5. $2 Affogato

You can accomplish this hot and cold dessert pairing with a single serve cup of Ben & Jerry's and pouring over a small drip coffee. Treat yourself.

