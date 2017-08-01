5 Best Whiskey Gifts for your Dad

Every year when Father’s Day rolls around, there are two gifts that are almost always sure to make dad giddy with excitement: power tools and whiskey.

Chances are your pop has a garage full of wrenches, saws and drills that are well worn and as trusty as ever. Power tools: Check. Time to consider the whiskey. Whether you’re looking for a gift that’s fit for a fancy party or one he can use every day, these products made from both the tasty liquid itself and reclaimed barrels from its aging process are sure to get more wound up than his purring lawnmower.

This article originally appeared in Liquor.com.