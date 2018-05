One of Western Canada’s most scenic routes, the journey between Jasper and Banff national parks stretches for nearly 300 miles. Spend a day or two exploring Jasper--hike Maligne Canyon and take a dip in Miette Hot Springs. Then travel south toward glistening Lake Louise and finish up in lovely Banff National Park, where you can canoe on Bow River and take a gondola to the peak of Sulphur Mountain. If you visit during winter, you’ll even have a shot at seeing the Northern Lights.

Suggested time: 7 days