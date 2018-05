If sandy beaches and five-star resorts are your happy place, try this. You’ll hit them both if you start in Santa Barbara (where you can breakfast overlooking the Pacific at the Four Seasons) and then follow the 101 south to Los Angeles for lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s legendary Polo Lounge. Then take the 5 down to San Diego, and spend the night on Coronado Island in the massive Queen Anne-style Hotel Del Coronado, built in 1888. You’ll be building sand castles where presidents held state dinners and Marilyn Monroe filmed Some Like It Hot.