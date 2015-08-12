5 Best New Foods at Outside Lands

Summer music festivals have transformed from music-centric fairs into gourmet street markets where food and wine take center stage. And none have been doing it as long and as well as Outside Lands in San Francisco. Top Northern California restaurants showcase their innovative cuisine alongside corn dogs and Spicy Pie. This blend of food has been a priority for the festival since day one, and every year they seem to up their game with new offerings. Here are the five best new things that made their Golden Gate Park debut this past weekend.

Chicken Tikka Masala Naan Wrap from Raj + Singh

Wrapping anything immediately improves it, especially at a multi-stage festival where walking while you eat is essential. Creamy, rich chicken tikka masala is wrapped in a freshly baked, fluffy naan from chef Charlie Ayers. To satisfy your tikka fix after the festival, you can find them on Friday nights at Fort Mason Center's Off the Grid food market.

Spicy Chicken Parm from Stone's Throw

Ramenburger? Doughnut cheeseburger? Those were so 2014. This year Outside Lands belonged to the spicy chicken parm from Stone's Throw, the Russian Hill neighborhood restaurant with Michael Mina roots. They somehow managed to keep the chicken patty ultra0crispy, which is half the battle with festival food, while the marinara and green goddess dressing do the rest.

Falafel Sandwich from Sababa

Rich Table's porcini doughnuts have been the food obsessive fave at Outside Lands for the past three years, so when chef Evan Rich tells you to check out the falafel from Sababa, you know it has to be good. That might have something to do with the fact that it's owned and run by the people behind AQ Restaurant & Bar. Until now you've only been able to get their Israeli-style pillowy pita pockets at various pop-ups and events, but for our sake, they'll get their own brick-and-mortar space soon.

Brisket from Michael Mina's Tailgate

If you were lucky enough to get your hands on VIP wristbands this year, you had access to Michael Mina's Tailgate—the new Levi's Stadium concept by the famed SF chef. The portions were small, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better cooked slice of meat than this brisket.

Choco Tacos from Rocko's

It's not easy to drag the Outside Lands crowd away from whipped cream–topped funnel cakes, Humphry Solocombe Ice Cream and ChocoLands, but newcomer Rocko's Choco Tacos somehow managed. Festival-goers had their choice of four different ice creams, four different dips, and three different toppings, which all jelled in a big vat of dry ice. Klondike ain't got nothing on these.

