5 Best New Foods at Outside Lands

Rich Table's porcini doughnuts have been the food obsessive fave at Outside Lands for the past three years, so when chef Evan Rich tells you to check out the falafel from Sababa, you know it has to be good. That might have something to do with the fact that it's owned and run by the people behind AQ Restaurant & Bar. Until now you've only been able to get their Israeli-style pillowy pita pockets at various pop-ups and events, but for our sake, they'll get their own brick-and-mortar space soon.