Former San Francisco lawyers Tal Winter and Kate Cutler created the cult-loved Bkr to bridge the gap between hydration and eye candy. We'd say they succeeded: When it comes to good-looking bottles, Bkr styles are as essential and quirky names and juicy backstories make them equally fun to shop. Between the opaque blackberry Lolita ("inspired by yesterday's eye makeup that looks even better this morning") and the double-sized, 1-liter Bellini ("inspired by the mornings when blush is your lifesaver after a sleepless night, poached eggs with hash browns and top-shelf coffee poured in fluorescent pink mugs"), they read like the perfect (water) drinking partner. $30 and up