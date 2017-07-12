5 Off-the-Beaten-Path Italian Vacations to Book Now

Milan, Florence, Rome: It’s no surprise that Italy is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. But rather than hitting only the hot spots, carve out some time to visit the less-traveled regions, too. We turned to Ciao Andiamo, a website that helps you plan and book off-the-beaten-path Italian vacations. If you want to eat, drink, wander and even truffle-hunt your way through this Mediterranean gem, then check out these five regions.

This article orginally appeared on PureWow.com