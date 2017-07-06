5 Amazing Trips to Take On Your Own

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.com.

Picture it: You’re on an amazing hiking trip with your best friend when the two of you come to a yellow wood. And a diverging road.

You want to go one way, your friend the other. And not only that, she also wants to talk about why her road looks more interesting, and she wants you to hold her bag so she can fix her hair, and she wants you to take a photo of her so she can show everyone her trip through the yellow wood.

Oof. Robert Frost was on to something: Sometimes the most relaxing journey is a solo one. Here, the best places to see on your own, plus some tried-and-true tips for going it alone.