5 Amazing Cocktails That Will Drive You Nuts

Does springtime have you feeling a little...nutty?

Between finally coming out of hibernation mode, a flora-induced haze and the inevitable bout of spring cleaning (or is that a myth?), it can be difficult to do much of anything except lay out in the sun. Which is fine—as long as you can muster up enough energy to whip up a fantastic cocktail.

And what better way to drink in spring than with a delightfully nutty cocktail? Pistachios, almonds and peanuts are tried and true bar snacks, but they also navigate their way in cocktails with ease. These cocktails from around the United States show off what happens when you crack a nut into a drink.

