4 Scents That Will Transport You to a Sunny Place

You’re most likely reading this from the comfort of your over-air-conditioned office or cubicle (or picnic table as I like to call the new “open plan” arrangements taking over the world), dreaming of the outside, summer-splashed world and all it has to delight the senses: blue skies, a gentle breeze, and scents to yearn for all year.

I keep a rolodex of perfumes on my desk to revive me mid-day—for a hit of sandy shoreline, I go for the incomparable Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk ($125; barneys.com), and for a fancy ocean spritz it's Tom Ford Neroli Portofino ($140; sephora.com). But the summeriest type of smell, for me, comes in the form of vetiver, a grass that’s native to places like Haiti and India, and that’s far from super-green, fresh-cut-lawn. It’s earthy, dirty and unbelievably sexy, and reminds of lying, eyes closed, in a sun-drenched field, heat radiating, with absolutely nothing on my mind. Warning: it can be intoxicating and heavy, so apply in small doses. And then, when fall arrives, mist with (almost) abandon to get an effect more akin to smoky fire pit. These four iterations couldn’t be more different, but they’re each so very satisfying.

This article originally appeared on Instyle.com.