For me, clafoutis is found at the cross section of “sexy” and “homey.” Like a men’s button down, or bed head, or make up from the night before that miraculously smudges in a cool, pretty way. It’s effortless and alluring and a breakfast carb.

Clafoutis is basically a French pancake baked in a pan, studded with ripe, juicy fruit. Cherry is the classic combination, but we’re a little ways away from cherry season, so plump mission figs seemed like the next best thing. I love this as a breakfast dish, because not only is it dynamite with coffee, it doesn’t require standing over a stove. You pop it in the oven, catch up on reading, and then breakfast is served. Simple, not too sweet, and so appealing.