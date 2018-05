If you’re a history buff, you might remember Saint Helena as the remote island where Napoleon Bonaparte was exiled. But what you might not know is that’s also commonly called the Galapagos of the south Atlantic thanks to marine biodiversity and stunning hiking trails. At the moment, the 47-square-mile island located halfway between Brazil and South Africa is accessible only by boat, but an international airport is scheduled to be completed this year and a four-star eco-friendly hotel is also in the works. Go now, before everybody else does.