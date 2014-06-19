19 Locations from Your Favorite TV Shows You Can Visit in Real Life

Our generation has seen television evolve at an exponential rate: in just less than a decade, TV has gone from being saturated with soap operas and sitcoms to becoming a haven for quality entertainment, resulting in A-list actors no longer being scared to grace the smaller screen. But it’s not just the acting or the dialogue that makes TV these days so engaging; it’s the hours spent putting into finding the perfect locations that make such shows come to life.

Ahead, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most memorable—and beautiful—real life locations we’ve ever seen on TV. Whether you live inNew York, Louisiana, Toronto, or Scotland, there’s bound to be at least one building, castle, or café nearby that you can visit—be it for an Instagram photo-op or a walking tour.

This post originally appeared on Travel & Leisure