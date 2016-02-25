15 Things You Didn’t Know Your Blender Could Do

When it comes to stocking your kitchen with gadgets and appliances, it’s easy to get carried away. You set out on a quick Target run to pick up a few things, and you come home with a new self-stirring coffee mug, an apple slicer, and those dumb corncob holders that never seem to work.

Instead of wasting your hard-earned cash on stuff that you’ll inevitably toss out in a few years, invest in a high quality blender and give some of these hacks a *whirl*.

This piece originally appeared on SpoonUniversity.