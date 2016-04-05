15 of the Most Chic Minimalistic Items for Your Kitchen

Food & Wine

In the wake of the nationwide decluttering craze it’s only natural that you might find yourself wondering: How much crap do I really have? And what do I really need? If the answer to those questions is “definitely too much” and “so much less,” we’re right there with you. 

Ever since Marie Kondo appeared on the scene with her bestseller, The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up, paring down has been top of mind for many homemakers, space-conscious urbanites, and the generally design-challenged. While we applaud all efforts to cut clutter—who can resist the visceral appeal of things organized neatly, especially in the kitchen?—we know true minimalism is a high-maintenance effort.

So, we’ve taken the main tenet of Kondo’s cleaning philosophy to heart—asking, does it bring you joy?—and applied it to fifteen incredible kitchen accessories. Whether you’ve just moved into a new place or you’re simply trying to cobble together the wabi sabi kitchen dreams are made of, these beautifully understated tools and utensils are sure to keep you (and your Instagram following) happy. Just remember: one of each!

1 of 14 © Paul Yanacopoulos-Gross/homestories

White Resin Carafe + Creamer

Tina Frey’s stark designs make a striking statement—minimalism, I’ve arrived! The handcrafted carafe and creamer can serve multiple functions, whether you’re serving water or wine. These are the kind of kitchen accessories you’ll want to keep on display—and we think Ms. Kondo would be all right with that.

Advertisement
2 of 14 © Bobbi Lin and James Ransom/Food52

French Ceramic Butter Keeper

This ceramic butter keeper might seem like one of the most superfluous accessories a kitchen could ask for, but true minimalists know spreadable butter is worth its weight in culinary gold. Adding water to the base of the keeper creates an airtight seal for up to a full stick of butter. Nature’s bounty, indeed.

3 of 14 Courtesy of Muji

Muji Electric Kettle

Sometimes you can’t avoid storing appliances out on the counter, so it only makes sense that they should be as chic as possible. Muji’s electric kettle features a svelte, almost sculptural design that can boil a cup of water in just eighty seconds. Plus, the cord wraps up completely under the base.

Advertisement
4 of 14 © Snowe

Snowe 5-Piece Table Setting

We don’t want to encourage anyone to make a drastic decision they’ll later regret—but if you’ve been on the fence about your dishes, it might be time they mysteriously disappeared to the local Goodwill and were replaced by Snowe’s pleasingly monolithic (but never matchy-matchy) porcelain dining set.

Advertisement
5 of 14 © Makers & Brothers

Stainless Steel Cafetiere

Purists will tell you there’s a right way and a wrong way to make coffee, but one thing is for certain: if you’re going to bother making coffee at home, your preferred method better be gorgeous. (And preferably artisanal.) This stainless steel cafetiere features a drip-proof spout and ash handle. What more could you ask for?

Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy of The Line

Grey Marble Mortar and Pestle

This writer is admittedly hard-pressed to remember what it is exactly that one uses a mortar and pestle for. Anachronistic though it may be, this grey marble stunner is sure to crush organically evaporated sea salt and assorted spices with ease—and just might break a few hearts.

Advertisement
7 of 14 © Coil + Drift

Marble Serving Board

Nothing says “adulting” quite like cheese served on a marble serving board. Or anything served on a marble serving board, for that matter. Coil + Drift’s made in Brooklyn platter comes in four different types of the porous stone, ensuring that your presentation game stays on point—and very grown up.

Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy of Flying Tiger

Flying Tiger Storage Container

These smart-looking containers from Danish design brand Flying Tiger come in two convenient sizes. And the price point is no laughing matter—the smaller is just $3; the tall creamer is $5. A true minimalist knows not to buy in bulk, but extended family members have needs. Right?

Advertisement
9 of 14 © Alyssa Kirsten

Fruit Tray

This multi-use catchall is an inspired alternative to the lazy fruit baskets of yore. Available in three sizes and equipped with a handle that comes in four eye-catching colors, you’ll probably be able to find a use for one of these bad boys in almost every room in your house. That wouldn’t be very minimal of you, but we sympathize.

Advertisement
10 of 14 © canvas home

Maxwell Ryan Large Glass

These jumbo glasses from editor-cum-designer Maxwell Ryan’s first line with Canvas Home are sure to be a hit amongst your ardent wino friends and the especially dehydrated alike. Available in two smaller sizes, the entire range is smartly designed to be interchangeable and totally elevated, no matter the setting.

Advertisement
11 of 14 © Wayfair

Loop Tea Strainer by Kinto

Known for their clean, modern designs for coffee makers, Japanese brand Kinto is bringing their refined eye to the less gadget-oriented world of tea. No Chemex? No problem. Enjoy the ritual of steeping your favorite teas with a slightly Sci-Fi (and pleasingly streamlined) device that puts your Lipton habit to shame.

Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy of CB2

Magnetic Knife Board

Storage is generally a struggle for homeowners, and in the event that you can’t afford to customize your cabinetry or spring for built-ins, smart solutions are always in demand. That’s where student Maggie Chen’s brilliant design for CB2 comes into play, with a triangular shape that provides space for knives of all sizes and keyhole mounting that makes installation a cinch.

Advertisement
13 of 14 © Jonathan Hokklo

Aesop Hand Wash

It may seem silly to have a special soap dedicated to your kitchen sink, but Aesop’s exfoliating Resurrection hand wash is just the ticket after a rough battle with pots and pans. A blend of mandarin rind, rosemary leaf and cedar make this unisex scent the kind of post-work indulgence that’ll have couples fighting over who gets to wash the dishes.

Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy of MoMA Design Store

Iittala X Issey Miyake Placemats

The new collection from fashion designer Issey Miyake for Finnish brand Iittala makes use of Miyake’s signature pleats to conversation-starting effect. Dinner guests won’t know what to talk about first—the wine or the table setting. Better yet? The placemats are machine-washable and never wrinkle.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up