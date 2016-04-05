15 of the Most Chic Minimalistic Items for Your Kitchen

In the wake of the nationwide decluttering craze it’s only natural that you might find yourself wondering: How much crap do I really have? And what do I really need? If the answer to those questions is “definitely too much” and “so much less,” we’re right there with you.

Ever since Marie Kondo appeared on the scene with her bestseller, The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up, paring down has been top of mind for many homemakers, space-conscious urbanites, and the generally design-challenged. While we applaud all efforts to cut clutter—who can resist the visceral appeal of things organized neatly, especially in the kitchen?—we know true minimalism is a high-maintenance effort.

So, we’ve taken the main tenet of Kondo’s cleaning philosophy to heart—asking, does it bring you joy?—and applied it to fifteen incredible kitchen accessories. Whether you’ve just moved into a new place or you’re simply trying to cobble together the wabi sabi kitchen dreams are made of, these beautifully understated tools and utensils are sure to keep you (and your Instagram following) happy. Just remember: one of each!