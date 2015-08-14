15 Fancy and Funny Food Illustrations From the British Library

The British Library has a Flickr account. Though this may seem unnecessary, the purpose behind it is actually quite practical: There are over one million images they need you to tag and categorize. With shelves of public domain works to sift through, their "Mechanical Curator" has been uploading imagery from nearly 400 years' worth of documents since 2013 and users at home have been slowly categorizing the pictures. It's a fascinating project, but as yet there hasn't been a dedicated food section. Before you fall into the black hole of Flickr and see an entire afternoon pass by as you browse the entire collection, we've found the funniest and fanciest food illustrations. Enjoy!

1 of 15 Courtesy of The British Library

Fruit Salad

Never in my life have I seen a cherry sliced like that.

2 of 15 Courtesy of The British Library

En Garde!

This man is getting revenge on a ham that wronged him.

3 of 15 Courtesy of The British Library

Splendid Spice

Wow, nutmeg trees are way more beautiful than those little brown nuggets.

4 of 15 Courtesy of The British Library

Second Helping

All-you-can-eat racks of lamb are a bad business model.

5 of 15 Courtesy of The British Library

Plant Life

Coffee has never looked so beautiful (except on Monday morning).

6 of 15 Courtesy of The British Library

Ground-Nuts?

The name "peanut" is starting to look so much better by comparison.

7 of 15 Courtesy of The British Library

Seasick Steamers

This same scene was re-created 100 years later on a Carnival Cruise.

8 of 15 Courtesy of The British Library

Not Just A Figment

Somehow this one feels like it's getting too intimate with a fig.

9 of 15 Courtesy of The British Library

Squash & Stuff

There's a farmers' market in Brooklyn that would kill for this kind of signage.

10 of 15 Courtesy of The British Library

Spirit Guide

Every restaurant should have a ghost telling you when to steer clear of the fish.

11 of 15 Courtesy of The British Library

Pour One Out

Okay, on second thought, let's just keep spooky things out of the dining room.

12 of 15 Courtesy of The British Library

Brödfrugt

The Danish word for "breadfruit" more accurately describes the way it looks.

13 of 15 Courtesy of The British Library

Dinner Time

I don't know what "brutes would do," but I would keep the good fish for myself.

14 of 15 Courtesy of The British Library

Dress Code

She has the right idea: You shouldn't have to wear a shirt to a picnic.

15 of 15 Courtesy of The British Library

Ra-Ra-Riots

Frankly, if I were mad, I'd be looting the bakery too.

