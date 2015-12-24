14 Creative Ways to Eat and Drink Hot Chocolate This Season

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.

Now that it’s December, we have to face that winter is here… It’s really here. Fortunately, winter means Instagrammable snow falls, mugs filled to the rim with hot chocolate and an excuse to stay in bed for unhealthily long periods of time.

Winter wouldn’t be the same without Swiss Miss hot chocolate in your favorite mug (or a red solo cup if you’re into that).

Swiss Miss sure is delish, but it’ll probs get old after your first final. Here are 14 of the best Spoon-approved hot cocoa recipes to spice up your cozy dorm room days this winter.