9 Unique Ways to Eat Candy Corn

You either love it or hate it. Candy corn proves to be a very polarizing issue. Many of us have wasted hours arguing about this sweet treat, ardently defending our side as either junkies or adversaries. For those who can’t get enough candy corn, see below for 13 curious takes on consuming the miniature treat.

And even if you can’t stand the taste of candy corn, there is no way you can resist the candy corn themed treats in the spirit of Halloween (note: some do not actually contain candy corn).

1 of 9 Photo by Kathleen Lee

Candy Corn Jello Shots

In liquid form. Get the recipe.

2 of 9 Photo by Katherine Baker

Pumpkin Banana Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza

It doesn’t get much more “fall” than this. Get the recipe.

3 of 9 Photo by Alex Weiner

Candy Corn Sugar Cookies

Featuring the cute little pumpkins too. Get the recipe.

4 of 9 Photo courtesy of lifeloveandsugar.com

Candy Corn Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

The ultimate cookie cake is obviously packed with candy corn. Get the recipe.

5 of 9 Photo courtesy of the-girl-who-ate-everything.com

Candy Corn Cupcakes

For those candy corn haters: these cupcakes give you the corn without the flavor. Get the recipe.

6 of 9 Photo courtesy of backtotheroots.com

Peanut Butter Monster Munch Halloween Party Mix

Enough said. Get the recipe.

7 of 9 Photo courtesy of crazyforcrust.com

Candy Corn Magic Bars

If you run out of sweets to dump in magic bars, why not turn to candy corn? Get the recipe.

8 of 9 Photo courtesy of number-2-pencil.com

Candy Corn Oreo Stuffed White Chocolate Cookies

Because they have candy corn Oreos. Get the recipe.

9 of 9 Photo courtesy of thisgalcooks.com

Candy Corn M&M White Chocolate Fudge

Rich and decadent.  Just like everyone’s favorite Hershey’s Cookies and Cream bars. Get the recipe.

Find all 13 Candy Corn Recipes at Spoon University.

