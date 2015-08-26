The 13 Best Canadian Whiskies on the Market

First, a little background: Historically, Canadians have referred to their whisky as "rye," even though rye was often just used as a flavoring component in what is otherwise a spirit made from corn, wheat, and barley.

Second, much like the idea of paying to see a doctor, a mash bill is also a foreign concept in Canada. Instead, each grain is typically mashed, fermented, distilled and aged separately before being blended together for bottling (or, occasionally, another round of aging). That process actually allows the master distiller or blender a lot of latitude. He or she can dial up certain elements and bring others down, creating a spirit balanced to the blender's style.

JP Wiser's 18 Year Old is one such blend of all four spirits, made in the traditional lighter Canadian style. Rested in used Canadian whisky barrels, it takes on a lot of the wood’s characteristics; it's deep, with a hint of earth, smoke, freshly cut wood and rye on the nose. There's some citrus and astringency on the tongue, but all around, it's a very light, well-balanced example of the classic Canadian style—at a great price.