13 Affordable Trips to Europe

The French Riviera is a premier resort destination for good reason: It has clear water bordered by stretches of white-sand beaches, rocky cliffs, and hidden coves—and it’s only a 90-minute flight from Paris. The bustling city of Nice, the legendary waterfront town of Cannes, and the once-sleepy village of St.-Tropez are the main attractions.

From Nice to St.-Tropez

Days 1–2: Nice is the gateway to the Riviera, home to the coast’s main airport and a hub for many car-rental companies (Avis and Hertz are both located at the terminal). Start in Nice’s Old Town and check into the 16-room Hôtel Villa la Tour, set in a converted convent. While there, public transportation is also an option; the No. 22 bus runs from Place Masséna to the Musée Matisse, a museum in the neighborhood of Cimiez, where the artist spent his later years. Back in town, a local favorite is Chez Thérésa, a stand in a bustling marketplace, known for its socca (chickpea pancakes). Or stop by Nissa Socca, which serves ratatouille and a version of socca late into the evening. For dessert, order homemade rosemary and vanilla pink-pepper ice cream at Fenocchio to eat during a walk along the five-mile Promenade des Anglais, the road fronting the Baie des Anges. Looking for a historic side trip? Drive six miles east to St.-Jean-Cap-Ferrat and the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild a 20th-century manor with grand gardens and bay views.

Day 3: Take the seaside route west (it begins at the Promenade des Anglais) to the sands of Cap d’Antibes.