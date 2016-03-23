12 of the World's Strongest Liquors

Food & Wine

In the last few years, exceedingly potent alcohols have moved beyond the frat house and into the mainstream palate, thanks to the revival of pre-Prohibition cocktails and our unending thirst for the latest and greatest. 

What kind of alcohol levels are we talking about? While your everyday Absoluts and Macallans average between 80 and 100 proof, some specialty liquors come with proofs as high as 196, or 98 percent alcohol. Here are 12 of the world's strongest liquors.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

1 of 12 © Tristan Biley / Courtesy of Travel + Leisure

Spirytus

Proof: 192 (96% alcohol).

Made in: Poland

Approved a few years ago to be sold in New York State, the Polish-made Spirytus vodka is the strongest liquor for sale in the U.S. “It’s like getting punched in the solar plexus,” one sampler told the New York Post. Or as one liquor retailer recited in a frightening endorsement, “Pilots in Siberia used to drink it.”

Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy of Luxco Spirited Brands / Courtesy of Travel + Leisure

Everclear

Proof: 190 (95% alcohol).

Made in: United States

The first 190-proof alcohol ever to be bottled for consumers, Everclear spawned a ‘90s rock band and many a bad idea—it’s a favorite among young drinkers because it’s nearly tasteless. For context, drugstore-brand rubbing alcohol averages 91 percent alcohol.

3 of 12 Courtesy of Luxco Spirited Brands / Courtesy of Travel + Leisure

Golden Grain

Proof: 190 (95% alcohol).

Made in: United States

From the same makers as Everclear, and nearly identical in constitution, Golden Grain is the key ingredient in drinks with names like The Screaming Purple Jesus and Instant Death. Here’s a shocker: it’s illegal in many states.

Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy of Bruichladdich X4 Quadrupled Whiskey / Courtesy of Travel + Leisure

Bruichladdich X4 Quadrupled Whiskey

Proof: 184 (92% alcohol).

Made in: Scotland

Based on the 17th-century method of quadruple distilling, Bruichladdich’s X4 is billed as the most alcoholic single malt ever made. Aged in new oak casks to enhance flavor, the X4 can also, as proven by a pair of BBC journalists, power a sports car at speeds over 100 mph.

Advertisement
5 of 12 © Jack Sullivan / Alamy / Courtesy of Travel + Leisure

River Antoine Royale Grenadian Rum

Proof: 180 (90% alcohol).

Made in: Grenada

Drawing from the centuries-old tradition of “pot stilling”—a method of slow-distilling used for maximum flavor—this strong, clear rum is distilled from fermented sugarcane juice using a waterwheel. Drink it neat (with a water chaser) if you want to blend in and/or get drunk with the locals.

Advertisement
6 of 12 © Nick Oliver / Courtesy of Travel + Leisure

Hapsburg Gold Label Premium Reserve Absinthe

Proof: 179 (89.9% alcohol).

Made in: Czech Republic

Marketed with the slogan “There are no rules,” Hapsburg’s absinthe blend might not be the same version drunk by Van Gogh, the most famous of absinthe drinkers, but rest assured it’s inspired some “artistic” behavior. “We always beg people not to drink it straight,” says U.K.-based distributor Dale Sklar. “But then, who are we to tell people what to drink?”

Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy of Pincer Vodka / Courtesy of Travel + Leisure

Pincer Shanghai Strength

Proof: 177 (88.8% alcohol).

Made in: Scotland

The Glasgow-based, eco-minded makers of the botanical (that’s right—it’s healthy) vodka say their 177-proof formula is intended to be used as a concentrate: a single bottle supplies 65 shots as compared to the usual 26. What’s more, it’s got wild elderflower and milk thistle, which is used in Chinese medicine as a liver support. You’ll need it.

Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy of Wine and Spirit / Courtesy of Travel + Leisure

Balkan 176 Vodka

Proof: 176 (88% alcohol).

Made in: Bulgaria

Imported from Bulgaria, Balkan 176 is sold in more than 20 countries and, according to importer Sklar, is especially popular in South America (though not yet available in the U.S.). “By nature, vodka is a colorless, flavorless alcohol,” says Noah Rothbaum, former editor in chief of liquor.com. “Higher proof won’t add anything, taste-wise. But this certainly gets your attention, doesn’t it?”

Advertisement
9 of 12 © Jeff Allen / Courtesy of Travel + Leisure

John Crow Batty Rum

Proof: 160 (80% alcohol).

Made in: Jamaica

Jamaican white rum is the country’s version of moonshine. The legendarily potent John Crow Batty was so named, the story goes, because it’s stronger than the stomach acids of the wild “John Crow” vultures, which snack on decaying meat. If you’ll drink to that, you’ll drink to anything.

Advertisement
10 of 12 © Christopher Luna / Courtesy of Travel + Leisure

Bacardi 151

Proof: 151 (75.5% alcohol).

Made in: Puerto Rico

Listed as a must-have in subarctic survival, the light brown 151 is used often in more moderate climes as a piña colada floater or on fiery drinks like the Tucker Max–endorsed Flaming Dr. Pepper (tastes just like regular Dr. Pepper, only made entirely of alcohol).

Advertisement
11 of 12 © Christopher Carlsson / Courtesy of Travel + Leisure

King of Spirits Absinthe

Proof: 140 (70% alcohol)

Made in: Czech Republic

King of Spirits is powered by thujone—a chemical produced by the grand wormwood plant that’s banned in the U.S. Thujone is also the primary culprit of the “absinthism,” a 19th-century affliction; symptoms could include sleeplessness, hallucinations, and convulsions. Yet this absinthe draws in fans with claims that drinking it will make “colors seem brighter, your breath better, and your mind particularly receptive.”

Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy of Ministry of Rum / Courtesy of Travel + Leisure

Clarke’s Court Spicy Rum

Proof: 138 (69% alcohol).

Made in: Grenada

From one of Grenada’s largest rum producers, the honey-colored rum is celebrated for its nuances more than its high alcohol content: clove, nutmeg, white pepper, and cinnamon combine for a spirit that’s as complex as it is potent. Quite civilized, actually.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up