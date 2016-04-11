12 Stunning Hotel Penthouses for Some Serious Decor Inspiration

Ever since penthouse apartments became popular in the 1920s, hotels have tried to offer the same level of luxury. Who doesn’t want to stay in a top floor suite with soaring views far away from the hustle and bustle of the city street? Today it’s not just the Peninsula Hotels of the world who have penthouses. Even boutique properties like the new Press Hotel in Portland, Maine are offering penthouse suites due to a growing demand for this type of accommodation. Hoteliers say guests want to feel like they’re staying in an apartment (albeit with luxury perks) rather than a cookie cutter hotel room.

Here are 12 new penthouse perches from a two-story suite in Paris with an exotic terrace to a rock and roll retreat on New York’s Lower East Side that may make your head spin. Turns out the air really is better up here.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.