12 of the Punniest Cocktails in the Country Right Now

Most everyone loves a good pun, and bartenders and restaurant workers have become famous for naming their libations in a cheeky fashion. Sometimes only the most discerning imbiber will appreciate a particularly clever turn of phrase. But it can be a hoot catching a reference with a sip and a “aha!” These are a dozen of the punniest-named cocktails from coast to coast.
This article originally appeared on Liquor.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement