12 of the Punniest Cocktails in the Country Right Now

Food & Wine

Most everyone loves a good pun, and bartenders and restaurant workers have become famous for naming their libations in a cheeky fashion. Sometimes only the most discerning imbiber will appreciate a particularly clever turn of phrase. But it can be a hoot catching a reference with a sip and a “aha!” These are a dozen of the punniest-named cocktails from coast to coast.

This article originally appeared on Liquor.com.

1 of 12 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Cinnamon Toast Punch

What’s In It? This punch sounds almost as good as the cereal that inspired it. Made with Avuá Amburana cachaça, whole milk, Lustau Amontillado sherry, Meletti Amaro and banana puree, the ingredients are stirred up and poured into a punch bowl and served with shaved cinnamon.

Where to Find It: Dirty Habit in San Francisco, California 

Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Shisho Fine

What’s In It? Created by Gates Otsuji, this pretty (and aptly named) cocktail is made with Tanqueray, lemon, shiso leaf and seltzer.

Where to Find It: The Standard High Line in New York City

3 of 12 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Flight of the Concord

What’s In It? The cocktail is first infused with Banfi grappa, then pressed and reinfused with Susana Balbo late harvest Torrontés grapes. The grapes are then pressed again and infused a third time with a blend of grappa, torrontes and Chardonnay and topped with Champagne foam. Manager Stephen Thomas says the grapes in the drink have quite a journey into the glass, hence the name.

Where to Find It: Restaurant Latour at Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg, New Jersey

Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Ju Lip

What’s In It? Like the drink it’s named for, this is a cocktail is of few ingredients—just soju, ginger and shiso.

Where to Find It: Betony in New York City 

Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Berry White

What’s In It? Made with Nolet’s Gin, house-made raspberry shrub, and Fever Tree Mediterranean tonic to fill, the drink is served over ice in a rocks glass and garnished with white chocolate shavings. Both the berries and white chocolate are a tribute to the late, great soul singer.

Where to Find It: South Water Kitchen in Chicago, Illinois

Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy of Liquor.com

About Thyme

What’s In It? Thyme is of the essence—literally—in this vodka-based libation that comprises thyme-infused vodka, fresh cantaloupe, fresh lemon juice and agave syrup.

Where to Find It: The Cecil in Harlem, New York City 

Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Pho-King Champ

What’s In It? Beef is the base of this shot made with wheat vodka, Oloroso sherry and aromatized beef stock, which is served chilled and garnished with a cilantro leaf.

Where to Find It: Midnight Rambler in Dallas, Texas

Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Gimme a Beet

What’s In It? This “nasty” (get it, Janet?) drink is made with blanco tequila, fresh beet juice, ginger, Worcestershire sauce, chipotle and a black lava sea salt rim.

Where to Find It: Horchata in New York City

Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Blame it on the Aperol

What’s In It? Made with Martin Miller’s Gin, Aperol, lemonade and seltzer, and served over ice, this recipe was developed by the restaurant's owners—perhaps after a night of too much of the Italian aperitif.

Where to Find It: Dell’anima in New York City

Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Mint To Be

What’s In It? Laird’s Apple Brandy is the base of this summery drink along with, yes, fresh mint, house-made falernum and lemon.

Where to Find It: Colicchio & Sons in New York City

Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Something in the Whey

What’s In It? This tiki-like rum sour starts with Scarlet Ibis Rum, plus Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao, house-made falernum syrup, lime juice and house-made whey. The drink is served over ice in a Collins glass with an orange peel garnish. We think George Harrison would approve.

Where to Find It: Rolf and Daughters in Nashville, Tennessee 

Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy of Liquor.com

The Shrub Down

What’s In It? This refreshing yet sweet cocktail is made with Diplomatico Añejo Rum, pisco citrus shrub and coconut water, then shaken, strained and served in a large Duralex water glass with a nutmeg garnish.

Where to Find It: Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up