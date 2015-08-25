The 12 People We Love to Hate at Whole Foods

We all love a good trip to Whole Foods. But sometimes we are just not in the mood to get tugged on by a screaming child, or take on the produce aisle obstacle course created by that particularly clumsy shopper. For better or for worse, we are bound to see these 15 people pacing the aisles of Whole Foods, making each shopping trip a memorable adventure.
This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
12 of 12 Gif courtesy of gifrific.com