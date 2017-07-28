12 Great American Gins You Should Absolutely Know

As temperatures begin to heat up across the country, that can only mean one thing for cocktail fans: gin season. Fortunately, with the proliferation of so many craft distilleries throughout the U.S., liquor stores are now awash with small-batch gins. This particular breed of spirit is relatively easy to make and generally requires little-to-no aging. They can hit the shelves long before, say, a whiskey could.
Because of the huge number of producers, there's no simple way to file a definitive "best of" list. Instead, a handy snapshot of a few exemplary all-American examples.
This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.
