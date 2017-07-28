12 Great American Gins You Should Absolutely Know

Koval Distillery ($35), Few Spirits ($37), Far North Spirits ($41)

Given Chicago's fondness for booze, it’s sort of crazy that not a single new distillery opened in the Midwestern city since before Prohibition—until Koval cracked the seal in 2008. Along with making a handful of whiskeys, brandies and liqueurs, Koval also crafts a crisp, fruity and floral dry gin. On their own, those base elements aren't earth-shattering, but this one's grassy wildflower component provides a nice complexity. Its weighty 94-proof also helps carry the flavors forward in cocktails.

It's not just Chicago that's had its challenges with alcohol over the years. Koval's neighbors Few Spirits were the first distillery to set up shop in nearby Evanston, which was a dry city for nearly a century. Thankfully Few did, because the distillery’s gins are great. Few's American Gin isn't hugely juniper-forward; instead it comes on with a light, creamy, vanilla-ish quality that's lovely across the palate. The barrel-aged expression is a great sipper on its own. Reminiscent of a young whiskey, it's sweet and pretty with a hint of pepper.

Hallock, Minnesota's Far North Spirits offers up one of the most unique gins around—though we're going to stop short of recommending it for everyone. Solveig is not for the timid, as its funky, mushroomy, ripe-melon notes might scare off first-timers: It's for adventurous drinkers only. That said, Hallock’s navy-strength offering, Gustaf, is much more approachable—despite its high proof—with a more familiar spiciness and milder all-around flavor.