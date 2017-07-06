12 Food Styling Secrets to Learn from the Pros

This one requires skill and practice to get right; it’s where food stylists and photographers really sing! The idea is to make your dish look as natural as possible, and that requires a little mess. If you’re serving a salad with a poached egg and a little yolk oozes out, leave it. If you cut a slice of banana bread and some crumbs fall onto the plate or even the tabletop—let them be. If a piece of arugula wanders to the edge of your dinner plate, resist the temptation to move it back. This is where your serving, or photograph, comes to life. A touch of salt or bread crumbs in the corner of an image can also add interest to empty parts of the frame without stealing the show.