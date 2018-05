Basic building blocks include vodka, London dry gin, bourbon, dark rum, Blanco tequila and Angostura bitters. From there, it's easy to build your bar with other spirits and bitters. If you don't want to buy everything at once, focus on a cocktail you want to perfect and buy just those bottles to start. For instance, bourbon, sweet vermouth and Campari to make a Boulevardier. Adding Angostura bitters adds a Manhattan to your cocktail menu, and gin allows you to make a Negroni.