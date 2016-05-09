11 Ways to Make Ice Cream Without an Ice-Cream Maker

You know what pairs really well with a rosé-and-Netflix marathon? Ice cream. Salted-caramel-toffee-pretzel ice cream. But wait, don’t run out to the grocery store for a pint of Chubby Hubby. You can make your own frozen treat right this second without any fancy equipment. Here, 11 easy no-churn recipes that don’t require an ice-cream maker.

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.