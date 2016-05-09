11 Ways to Make Ice Cream Without an Ice-Cream Maker

Food & Wine

You know what pairs really well with a rosé-and-Netflix marathon? Ice cream. Salted-caramel-toffee-pretzel ice cream. But wait, don’t run out to the grocery store for a pint of Chubby Hubby. You can make your own frozen treat right this second without any fancy equipment. Here, 11 easy no-churn recipes that don’t require an ice-cream maker.

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

1 of 11 © Liz Andrew / Styling: Erin McDowell

Raspberry Ice Cream

Turn your farmers' market haul into the best summer dessert ever.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
2 of 11 © A Happy Food Dance

Toasted Marshmallow Ice Cream

Why didn’t they ever teach us how to make this in Girl Scouts?

Get the recipe.

3 of 11 © Erin McDowell

Honey Ricotta Ice Cream

Everything’s always better with cheese. Trust us.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
4 of 11 © The Stay at Home Chef

Pistachio Gelato

Almost as good as a trip to Italy.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
5 of 11 © Erin McDowell

One-Ingredient Watermelon Sorbet

Summer in a bowl, right this way.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
6 of 11 © Homespun Capers

Pecan Pie Ice Cream

Just like grandma used to make…but way colder.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
7 of 11 © Two Peas and Their Pod

Salted Caramel Toffee Pretzel Ice Cream

Eat your heart out, Ben & Jerry’s.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
8 of 11 © DIYCandy

Three-Ingredient Coconut Ice Cream

How could something so simple taste so damn delicious? 

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
9 of 11 © Gemma's Bigger Bolder Baking

Homemade Five-Minute Cake Batter Frozen Yogurt

Um, this might even be tastier than actual cake.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
10 of 11 © Kirbie Cravings

Three-Ingredient Whole Lemon Ice Cream

Pairs nicely with a frosty glass of blender lemonade.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
11 of 11 © Wonky Wonderful

Extreme Chocolate Ice Cream

Eat it all in one sitting. We won’t tell.

Get the recipe.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up