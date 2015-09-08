11 Things Every Adult Should Know How to Make (And Not Buy)

Listen, we know you’re the busiest. And we know that at 9 p.m. that tub of grocery-store hummus is calling your name. But you know something? Homemade hummus is so easy to make. And so. Much. Better.

Ahead, 11 recipes you should keep in your arsenal and be able to whip up from scratch (at any given moment). You impressive thing, you.

1 of 11

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Because licking the bowl beats sad grocery-store cookies any day.

Get the recipe.

2 of 11

Tomato Sauce

Homemade sauce takes 5 minutes and tastes indubitably better than any supermarket jar. Master this marinara for whenever you get a spaghetti urge.

Get the recipe.

3 of 11

Blueberry Pancakes

Thick, fluffy, sweet, easy…the pancake of your dreams. 

Get the recipe.

4 of 11

Macaroni and Cheese

You’re not in college anymore. So: Bye-bye, Blue Box.

Get the recipe.

5 of 11

Hummus

Savory snacking done right.

Get the recipe.

6 of 11

Omelet

The secret to fluffy omelet perfection: Beat the egg mixture with only 25-30 strokes of a fork. Then add whatever fillings your little heart desires.

Get the recipe.

7 of 11

Granola

Forget the stuff that comes in (and tastes like) a box.

Get the recipe.

8 of 11

Pizza Dough

Toss together this 30-minute creation and top with marinara sauce, above. 

Get the recipe.

9 of 11

Brownies

To win friends and influence people.

Get the recipe.

10 of 11

Vinaigrette

Lemon, olive oil, Parmesan and S&P. No excuses.

Get the recipe.

11 of 11

Roast Chicken

Because you need a one-hour chicken dinner in your repertoire. 

Get the recipe.

