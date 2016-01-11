11 Secrets Hidden in Famous Works of Art

Da Vinci’s smiling La Gioconda at the Louvre in Paris is the most recognizable painting in the world, perhaps because it remains an unsolved riddle—a nameless woman and her torturously enigmatic expression. Who was she? What did she mean to da Vinci? Is she truly smiling? Hidden messages and clues continue to be discovered, from the artist’s initials “LV” in her right eye to the number 72 marked in the arch of the bridge. Theorists estimate that at the time of her sitting, the woman was pregnant due to her arms covering her stomach and a veil around her shoulders often worn by Italian Renaissance women who are expecting or have recently delivered. Recently, French scientist Pascal Cotte discovered another painting lurking beneath the surface, likely an earlier version and a real-to-life portrait of Lisa del Giocondo, his subject. Why she was then painted over is anyone’s guess.