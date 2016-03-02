11 Delicious Ways to Eat Sriracha With Every Meal

Sriracha is a college student staple, but it’s not just for covering up bad Chinese food anymore. It can be used in so many different delicious ways and for almost every meal. If you’re not so happy with what’s really in Sriracha, make your own using this recipe. So, put on your Sriracha leggings, and get ready to dive into these 33 recipes that will surely knock your Sriracha socks off. No Sriracha cookbook needed.

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.