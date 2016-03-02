11 Delicious Ways to Eat Sriracha With Every Meal

Food & Wine

Sriracha is a college student staple, but it’s not just for covering up bad Chinese food anymore. It can be used in so many different delicious ways and for almost every meal. If you’re not so happy with what’s really in Sriracha, make your own using this recipe. So, put on your Sriracha leggings, and get ready to dive into these 33 recipes that will surely knock your Sriracha socks off. No Sriracha cookbook needed.

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.

1 of 11 Photo by Kathleen Kennedy

Sriracha Eggs Benedict

Brunch just got a little less basic. Recipe here.

Advertisement
2 of 11 Photo by Briana Jones

Egg & Sriracha Quiche

Start your day with this healthy breakfast and customize it with your own fix-ins by adding anything, from mushrooms and gruyere to spinach, feta and roasted red peppers. Recipe here.

3 of 11 Photo by Kirby Barth

Sriracha Bacon Burger

Did I mention that it included bacon. How could anyone resist? Recipe here.

Advertisement
4 of 11 Photo by Chase Kroesche

Fried Egg with Chickpea Salad and Sriracha

This colorful salad is great for hot summer days when you just want a little pick-me-up. Recipe here.

Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy of Spoon University

Sriracha Cheddar with Prosciutto & Roasted Peppers

Low-effort, but sure to impress. Top with some homemade sriracha and ramp up this already epic creation. Recipe here.

Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy of Spoon University

Chicken Stir-Fry

Skip the takeout because this chicken stir-fry only takes 30 minutes to make and it only requires five ingredients to make. Recipe here.

Advertisement
7 of 11 Photo by Natsuko Mazany

Spicy Garlic Sriracha Shrimp

A 15-minute shrimp dish that looks way harder to make than it actually is. Recipe here.

Advertisement
8 of 11 Photo by Briana Jones

Sriracha & Egg Avocado Burrito

Psh, who needs Chipotle? Recipe here.

Advertisement
9 of 11 Photo by Charlotte Cohen

Spicy Chickpea Burgers With Sriracha Mayo

Ditch the traditional beef patty burger and replace it with something even more epic: the veggie burger topped with crunchy sweet potato fries and creamy Sriracha mayo. You’re not going to miss eating meat anymore after you try this recipe.

Advertisement
10 of 11 Photo by Jenny Georgieva

Rice Bun Hamburger

Forget boring sesame seed buns. Reinvent the hamburger with a crispy rice bun and Sriracha mayo for a zesty and undeniably more delicious twist. Recipe here.

Advertisement
11 of 11 Photo by Rayna Mohrmann

Sriracha Mac ‘n Cheese Bites

These amazing mac ‘n cheese bites are a cheese lover’s dream come true. Bonus: they’re easy to make because they’re made up of the boxed stuff. Recipe here.

Get all 16 Sriracha recipes at Spoon University.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up