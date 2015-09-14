11 of the Best New Foods at NFL Stadiums

Football season is finally here! Time for tailgating, fried food and beer. But stadiums all over the country are stepping away from the standard hot dog, hamburger and fries, upping their food game with creative and indulgent snacks. Here are the best new stadium foods around the NFL this year.
10 of 11 Courtesy of Centerplate
Jalapeño Cheddar Bratwurst (Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver)
