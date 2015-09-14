11 of the Best New Foods at NFL Stadiums

Food & Wine

Football season is finally here! Time for tailgating, fried food and beer. But stadiums all over the country are stepping away from the standard hot dog, hamburger and fries, upping their food game with creative and indulgent snacks. Here are the best new stadium foods around the NFL this year.

Tailgater Burger (M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore)

Here we go: a beef burger topped with American cheese, applewood bacon, kielbasa sausage, Maryland crab dip and beer-battered onion rings, all layered on a pretzel roll and then garnished with a couple of Buffalo wings. Phew! Indigestion guaranteed.    

Mac Daddy (Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati)

Can't decide between mac and cheese or a hot dog? Have both. This all-beef hot dog is topped with mac and cheese and bacon, all on a pretzel bun.

Hot Pulled Chicken Sandwich (Nissan Stadium, Nashville)

Boring chicken has no place in football. This spicy sandwich is a play on a Nashville classic and involves chile-braised chicken topped with a picked green tomato relish on a roll.   

Midway Monster (Soldier Field, Chicago)

No simple diced onions and ketchup here. This jumbo dog is topped with corned beef, bacon caraway kraut and stone-ground mustard. A monster it truly is. We suggest wearing stretchy pants if you take this dog on. 

Tampa Tacos (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay)

Slow-braised Cuban-style pork tucked in soft tortilla shells and topped with black beans, pico and cilantro crema, for when a sandwich just won't cut it.  

Heinz Field Italian Beef Sandwich (Heinz Field, Pittsburgh)

The beef dip sandwich just grew up. Now it is a slow-roasted, thinly shaved sirloin served with spicy giardiniera and sweet peppers on Italian bread, with an au jus for classic dipping. 

Marc Vetri’s Vegetarian Pizza Slices (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Vegetarians no longer have to feel like pretzels are the only stadium option. Marc Vetri is featuring a rotating lineup of vegetarian pizzas, like this spinach taglio.

Star Chef Sausages (FirstEnergy Field, Cleveland)

The best chefs in Cleveland have something for everyone, from Chris Hodgson’s Buffalo Gobbler turkey dog with Buffalo aioli and blue cheese, to Jonathon Sawyer’s chile relleno sausage with black beans and queso, to Rocco Whalen’s caramelized kimchi dog (pictured).

Bread Pudding (Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans)

Who dat? You have a choice between sweet (s’mores or white chocolate amaretto) and savory (BBQ shrimp or gumbo) bread pudding at the Superdome this year. 

Jalapeño Cheddar Bratwurst (Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver)

Grilled to order and served with beer-infused toppings like Budweiser Sauerkraut and Amber Bock onions and peppers, these dogs, sourced from local sausage standbys Rome's and Continental, weigh in at a very satisfying half pound.  

Dungeness Crab on Grilled Sourdough (Levi's Stadium, San Francisco)

This loaded crab sandwich was originally featured at AT&T Park and now has found its way to Levi's Stadium. Buttery Texas toast packed with crab salad and tomato will make you feel like you are eating at the pier. 

