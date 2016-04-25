11 Amazing Trips You Could Book if You Gave Up Buying Coffee

Saving money for a trip can be tricky, with so many everyday expenses taking up a typical budget. Mobile payment company Square released data last year revealing that the average cost for a standard cup of coffee without milk is $2.70. If you’re buying a cup a day, that’s $985.50 a year in brew.

We teamed up with the data engineers at Expedia, who scoured their databases for the best package deals you could book with those savings. We asked them to curate trips that include a round trip flight, three day hotel stay in one room at a minimum 3-star hotel for two adults. We even took into consideration that people live all over the country, so we pulled itineraries for the dates of May 5 through 8 that depart from six major hubs—New York CityLos AngelesDallasSan FranciscoAtlanta and Chicago.

All prices are per person, so get a pal to give up coffee, too, and you'll be set. Tell us that doesn’t give you a natural buzz.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

1 of 11 Courtesy of The US Grant San Diego

San Diego for $868

Depart: Dallas

Arrive: San Diego

Where You’ll Stay: The US Grant, a San Diego Icon since 1910, situated in the city's lively and historic downtown Gaslamp Quarter.

2 of 11 Courtesy of W Montreal

Montreal for $887

Depart: San Francisco

Arrive: Montreal

Where You’ll Stay: W Montreal, the hip hotel is located next to Old Montreal, downtown, and the city's major attractions.

3 of 11 Courtesy of Marriott Hotels

Seattle for $916

Depart: Chicago

Arrive: Seattle

Where You’ll Stay: Seattle Marriott Waterfront, a classic hotel that overlooks Elliott Bay, and is across the street from Bell Harbor International Conference Center and a short walk from Pike Place Market.

4 of 11 Courtesy of The Ritz Carlton

San Juan for $856

Depart: Atlanta

Arrive: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Where You’ll Stay: The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan, an elegant oceanfront hotel that boats sweeping beach views.

5 of 11 Courtesy of St. James Hotel

New Orleans for $836

Depart: Los Angeles

Arrive: New Orleans

Where You’ll Stay: St. James Hotel, a luxury hotel in the Banks Arcade also is a landmark building from the 19th century near the French Quarter. 

6 of 11 Courtesy of Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos Blanco

Cabo for $908

Depart: Atlanta

Arrive: Los Cabos

Where You’ll Stay: Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos Blanco, the Mediterranean Style all-inclusive resort overloks Cabo's Sea of Cortez. 

7 of 11 Courtesy of The Miami Beach EDITION

Miami for $870

Depart: Los Angeles

Arrive: Miami

Where You’ll Stay: The Miami Beach EDITION, the sleek oceanfront property in the heart of South Beach and just a couple of miles from the Art Deco District.

8 of 11 Courtesy of The Ritz Carlton

Denver for $702

Depart: New York City

Arrive: Denver

Where You’ll Stay: The Ritz-Carlton, an upscale high-rise hotel that’s just a 10-minute walk from Coors Field.

9 of 11 Courtesy of The Tower Hotel

London for $902

Depart: New York City

Arrive: London

Where You’ll Stay: The Tower Hotel, which is located on the River Thames next to Tower Bridge and is close to the Tower of London. 

10 of 11 Courtesy of Hotel Pont Royal

Paris for $984

Depart: New York City

Arrive: Paris

Where You’ll Stay: Hotel Pont Royal, a luxury hotel surrounded by the art galleries and boutiques of Saint Germain des Prés.

11 of 11 Courtesy of JW Marriott

New York City for $863

Depart: Los Angeles

Arrive: New York City

Where You’ll Stay: JW Marriott Essex House New York, which is set in an Art Deco building overlooking Central Park in the center of Midtown. 

