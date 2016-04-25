11 Amazing Trips You Could Book if You Gave Up Buying Coffee

Saving money for a trip can be tricky, with so many everyday expenses taking up a typical budget. Mobile payment company Square released data last year revealing that the average cost for a standard cup of coffee without milk is $2.70. If you’re buying a cup a day, that’s $985.50 a year in brew.

We teamed up with the data engineers at Expedia, who scoured their databases for the best package deals you could book with those savings. We asked them to curate trips that include a round trip flight, three day hotel stay in one room at a minimum 3-star hotel for two adults. We even took into consideration that people live all over the country, so we pulled itineraries for the dates of May 5 through 8 that depart from six major hubs—New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, Atlanta and Chicago.

All prices are per person, so get a pal to give up coffee, too, and you'll be set. Tell us that doesn’t give you a natural buzz.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.